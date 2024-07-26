113,500 Shares in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 113,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.15% of PTC Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 58,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 35,055 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 53,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,369,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,545,000 after acquiring an additional 568,171 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 439,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 35,173 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $77,191.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,124.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,444 shares of company stock valued at $847,735. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTCT opened at $33.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.65. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $42.14.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTCT. Citigroup lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

