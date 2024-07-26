10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Trading 6.4% Higher

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.26. Approximately 975,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,638,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.84.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,618,276.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 105,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,143,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,289 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 61,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

