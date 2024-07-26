10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TXG. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 10x Genomics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen downgraded 10x Genomics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.29.

10x Genomics Stock Up 5.0 %

TXG stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.84.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $71,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,101,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,581,000 after buying an additional 90,204 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 69.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,143,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,289 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,657,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,257,000 after purchasing an additional 553,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

