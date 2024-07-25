ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Stake Raised by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,700 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.13% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $16,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,333.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $19.42. 3,520,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,856,647. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.12. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

