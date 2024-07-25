Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZS. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

ZS opened at $181.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.83. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $131.59 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 18.0% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.8% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 58,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.5% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

