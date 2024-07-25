Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2024

Research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZS. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $181.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.83. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $131.59 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 18.0% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.8% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 58,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.5% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.