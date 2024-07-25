Zacks Research Weighs in on Fiserv, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $8.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.61. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FI. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.76.

FI stock opened at $161.18 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.62.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,147,305,000 after buying an additional 417,459 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,078 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

