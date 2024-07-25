Zacks Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.73.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $44.66 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,560,524,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,153,000 after buying an additional 8,675,322 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,699,000 after buying an additional 6,701,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,469,000 after buying an additional 5,461,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

