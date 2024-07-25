Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.07. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BHC. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 23.2 %

Shares of BHC stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,370.91% and a negative net margin of 5.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,487,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,429,000 after acquiring an additional 175,489 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $555,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,562,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 331,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.