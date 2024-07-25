Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Short Interest Update

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,300 shares, a growth of 364.3% from the June 30th total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance
YFGSF remained flat at $5.62 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $5.81.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile
