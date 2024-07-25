Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Short Interest Update

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,300 shares, a growth of 364.3% from the June 30th total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance

YFGSF remained flat at $5.62 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $5.81.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It also engages in the securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, Insurance agent, receivables management and collection, investment management, real estate leasing, cloud funding, DX consulting, human resource consulting, wholesale and retail of regional products, agricultural management, and other businesses.

