Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.32 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.320 EPS.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 9.3 %
Shares of WH stock traded up $6.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.87.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $86,389.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,047.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $86,389.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $280,618.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,933 shares of company stock worth $15,130,227. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.
