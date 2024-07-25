Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $107.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.85.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $107.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $113.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

