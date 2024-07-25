Wilmington (LON:WIL) Hits New 12-Month High at $410.00

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.30) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.17), with a volume of 387297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($5.17).

Wilmington Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 380.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 359.82. The firm has a market cap of £358.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,015.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Wilmington Company Profile

Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.

