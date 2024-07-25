William S. Demchak Sells 1,242 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $219,424.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,315,570.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $177.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $180.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.74%.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

