Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.000-12.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.9 billion-$16.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.8 billion. Whirlpool also updated its FY24 guidance to approx $12.00 EPS.

Whirlpool Stock Down 2.6 %

WHR traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.72. 1,853,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,236. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.92. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $149.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

