WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Holdings Raised by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,993 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.19% of WestRock worth $25,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,063,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $55,228,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in WestRock by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,907,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,561 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in WestRock by 22.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,301,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,176,000 after acquiring an additional 970,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in WestRock by 681.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,949,000 after acquiring an additional 545,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.51. 11,862,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,995. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. WestRock’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WRK. Argus boosted their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

