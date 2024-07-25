Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Downgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WABC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Westamerica Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $53.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.56. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 47.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $30,232.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,915.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

