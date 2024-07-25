Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $295.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.38.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $262.52 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $639,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

