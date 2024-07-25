WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) PT Lowered to $87.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of WEC opened at $83.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

