Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Weatherford International’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Weatherford International Stock Performance
NASDAQ WFRD traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.99. The company had a trading volume of 734,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,863. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $78.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.99.
Weatherford International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Weatherford International
Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.
