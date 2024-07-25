Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 195.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,575,198 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,012,879 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.8% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $455,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 851.3% during the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 2,768,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,400 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Walmart by 198.5% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 561,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,803,000 after purchasing an additional 373,559 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 166.8% in the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,498,614 shares of company stock valued at $951,441,747 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

WMT traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $70.47. 3,156,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,271,824. The company has a market cap of $566.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $71.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average is $61.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

