Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, an increase of 9,633.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wal-Mart de México Trading Down 0.3 %

Wal-Mart de México stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.92. 213,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. Wal-Mart de México has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

