Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VYGR. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Voyager Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $484.11 million, a P/E ratio of -181.20 and a beta of 0.96. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $11.72.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.