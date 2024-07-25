VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Up 551.0% in July

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, a growth of 551.0% from the June 30th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 26.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
VivoPower International Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ VVPR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 26,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,532. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. VivoPower International has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $9.90.
VivoPower International Company Profile
