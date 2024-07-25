VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Up 551.0% in July

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, a growth of 551.0% from the June 30th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 26.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VivoPower International Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ VVPR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 26,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,532. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. VivoPower International has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

VivoPower International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.