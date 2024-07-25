Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Up 0.2%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $255.39 and last traded at $254.65. Approximately 1,905,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 6,865,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $471.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 8,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 31,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

