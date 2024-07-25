Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Up 1,625.7% in July

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,600 shares, an increase of 1,625.7% from the June 30th total of 36,600 shares. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRPX opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Virpax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

