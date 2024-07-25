VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Stock Price Up 3.6%

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.77 and last traded at C$8.60. 3,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 19,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FORA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on VerticalScope from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.25 to C$12.70 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FORA

VerticalScope Price Performance

About VerticalScope

The company has a market capitalization of C$159.87 million, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.11.

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.