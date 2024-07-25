VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Stock Price Up 3.6%

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.77 and last traded at C$8.60. 3,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 19,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FORA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on VerticalScope from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.25 to C$12.70 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th.
View Our Latest Research Report on FORA
VerticalScope Price Performance
About VerticalScope
VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VerticalScope
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.