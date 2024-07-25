Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.22

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.22 and last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 31883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VERX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Vertex Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 960.00, a P/E/G ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $156.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.50 million. Vertex had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $56,715,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,054,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,875,976.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vertex by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Further Reading

