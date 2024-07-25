Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) PT Lowered to $45.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.68.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Up 2.0 %

VZ opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.63. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 680,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 498,063 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.