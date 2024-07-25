Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Veritex had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Veritex Trading Up 1.8 %

VBTX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63. Veritex has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $25.22.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VBTX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading

