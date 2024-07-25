Veritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Veritex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. Veritex has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Veritex to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Veritex has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.39 million. Veritex had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

