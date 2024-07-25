Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Veris Residential updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.520-0.560 EPS.

Veris Residential Trading Up 0.1 %

VRE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 989,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,753. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Veris Residential has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06.

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is presently -24.00%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,920.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Veris Residential news, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 35,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $501,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 380,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,044.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz bought 10,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,920.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

