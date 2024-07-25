VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.38.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 881.79% and a negative return on equity of 525.42%. Equities research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About VBI Vaccines
VBI Vaccines Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, a protein based immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.
