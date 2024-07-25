Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $276.71. 59,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,804. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $278.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

