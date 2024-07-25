V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 818.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,806 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in V.F. were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in V.F. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in V.F. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in V.F. by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on V.F. from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

V.F. Stock Performance

V.F. stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.14. 259,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,740,011. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.53. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $21.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

