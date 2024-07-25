Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $120.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.17. The company had a trading volume of 163,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,716.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

