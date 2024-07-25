United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Shares of UAMY opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.75. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

