United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 128.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,717 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.53. 11,639,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,821. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.95.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

