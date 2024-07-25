UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,533 Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,533 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of DY stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.04. 36,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,796. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.42 and a fifty-two week high of $186.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.99. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.