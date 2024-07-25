UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $732,000 in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,784,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 50.8% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 54,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,677,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on LCII shares. Benchmark began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII stock traded up $3.04 on Thursday, reaching $108.61. The stock had a trading volume of 16,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,239. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.86. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.73.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.13%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

