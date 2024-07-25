Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $543.67

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $543.67 and last traded at $543.67, with a volume of 16866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $515.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $473.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.17.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 7.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total value of $1,242,095.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,294,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 9,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 123,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

