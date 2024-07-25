Twin Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 696.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,796 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 689,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Trading Down 1.9 %

ASH stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.57. 257,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,445. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average of $93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 42.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

