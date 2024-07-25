Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,265 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $1,171,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,021 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in General Mills by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 696,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,711,000 after buying an additional 96,712 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.51. 3,618,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,101,304. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GIS

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.