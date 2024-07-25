Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 209,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ORI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ORI stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $31.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Republic International news, Director Therace Risch bought 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,172 shares of company stock worth $282,286 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

