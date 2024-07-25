Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.85.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Benchmark downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

