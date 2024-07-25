Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,967,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,659.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 98,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 92,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,228,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,636,000 after buying an additional 82,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2,836.4% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,035,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GXO traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $53.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,005. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.00. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

