Trustmark Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Trustmark has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trustmark to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Trustmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.83 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trustmark from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

