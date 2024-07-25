TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Announces Earnings Results

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

Shares of TRST traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.58. 5,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,011. The company has a market cap of $657.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.83. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

