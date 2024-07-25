Truist Financial Trims Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Target Price to $54.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.80.

NOG opened at $38.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.79. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 107,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,948.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,534 shares of company stock worth $252,144 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,642 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8,679.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 512,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,355,000 after acquiring an additional 507,129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,001,000 after acquiring an additional 324,958 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 13.8% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,749,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,430,000 after acquiring an additional 212,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $7,780,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

