Truist Financial Raises argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $540.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $480.00 to $540.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on argenx from $478.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $607.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $535.37.

argenx Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of argenx stock opened at $464.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $410.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.71. argenx has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $534.41.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that argenx will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in argenx by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after buying an additional 57,956 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 717.2% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,869,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in argenx by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

