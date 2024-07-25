Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
Truist Financial Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:TFC opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
