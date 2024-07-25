Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.05.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

